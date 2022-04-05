US to extend Covid student loan freeze until August 31, official says

The US is once again extending its pandemic-era pause on federal student loan repayments, pushing back the restart date until at least 31 August, the Associated Press reports.

This marks the sixth time the deadline to resume payments has been extended, as Joe Biden faces pressure from Congress and inflation worries.

The Trump administration first froze student loan payments in 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.

