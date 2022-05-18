US Soccer reaches equal pay agreement for men's and women's teams

US Soccer‘s men’s and women’s teams have reached a new equal-pay agreement, in which the teams will equalise prize money, performance-based bonuses and appearance fees.

The US women’s team filed a discrimination lawsuit in 2019 regarding equal pay and working conditions.

In a statement, US Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone said that the agreement was a “truly historic moment.”

“US Soccer and our players have changed the game forever here at home, with the hopes of inspiring change around the world,” Parlow Cone said.

