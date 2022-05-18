US Soccer reaches equal pay agreement for men's and women's teams

Posted on May 18, 2022 0

US Soccer‘s men’s and women’s teams have reached a new equal-pay agreement, in which the teams will equalise prize money, performance-based bonuses and appearance fees.

The US women’s team filed a discrimination lawsuit in 2019 regarding equal pay and working conditions.

In a statement, US Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone said that the agreement was a “truly historic moment.”

“US Soccer and our players have changed the game forever here at home, with the hopes of inspiring change around the world,” Parlow Cone said.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link US Soccer reaches equal pay agreement for men's and women's teams