US Senator says gas prices so high ‘it would be cheaper to buy cocaine’ and run everywhere

A US Senator says gas prices have become so high that “it would be cheaper to buy cocaine” and run everywhere instead of Americans using their cars.

Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana made the wisecrack as he discussed the historic high prices at the pump across the country, where a gallon of gas has now crosed the $5 per gallon threshold in 17 states.

“President Biden continues to campaign for more economic chaos, meanwhile, I don’t know about where you live Jesse, but in my state, the price of gas is so high that it would be cheaper to buy cocaine and just run everywhere,” Mr Kennedy told Jesse Watters on Fox News.

