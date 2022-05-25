US senator pleads for action on gun violence: ‘I’m here on my hands and knees to beg’

Democratic senator Chris Murphy took to the Senate floor on Tuesday to plead for legislative action in the wake of a Texas school shooting that killed 21.

Nineteen young children and two adults have died after a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in the city of Uvalde.

“Nowhere else do little kids go to school thinking they might be shot that day,” Mr Murphy said.

“I am here on this floor to beg, literally get down on my hands and knees to beg my colleagues, find a path forward here.”

