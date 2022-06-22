US Senator may need amputation after suffering ‘serious’ hand injury

US Senator Kevin Cramer says that he has suffered a serious injury to his right hand doing yard work in North Dakota and that it may require an amputation.

“While working in the yard over the weekend, I sustained a serious injury to my right hand, which required immediate surgery,” Mr Cramer said on Wednesday, without being specific on the injury.

“I continue to remain in North Dakota close to medical care as there is a high risk of infection and the possible need for amputation.”

MrCramer missed Tuesday’s procedural vote on the gun safety bill but said he plans on returning to Washington DC after the 4 July recess.

“I am alert and in good spirits,” he added.

“Although I am missing this week of votes and hearings, I am monitoring Senate business closely and in constant contact with my colleagues and staff.”

Mr Cramer even joked that upon his return to the Senate he plans on “dolling out a lot of left-handed fist bumps.”

The 61-year-old has represented his state in the US Senate since 2019, after serving as North Dakota’s sole congressman for six years.

Later, Mr Cramer’s communications director, Molly Block, tweeted that the injury was to the senator’s fingers not his whole hand.

“For those curious – the risk of amputation is for his fingers,” she wrote, adding that Mr Cramer “is cracking jokes that his future NFL career is over.”

Mr Cramer then replied to her tweet, saying, “Part of one little finger.”

