The US senate on Thursday approved a bipartisan gun violence bill, in Congress’ most far-reaching response in decades to curb the mass shootings.

After years of effort, 15 Republicans joined Democrats to back the legislation by 65-33 votes.

More follows

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link US senate passes landmark gun control bill