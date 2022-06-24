US senate passes landmark gun control bill

The US senate on Thursday approved a bipartisan gun violence bill, in Congress’ most far-reaching response in decades to curb the mass shootings.
After years of effort, 15 Republicans joined Democrats to back the legislation by 65-33 votes.
More follows
Douglas Mateo
Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine.
His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics.
He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news.
Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
