A massive yacht owned by a Russian oligarch with close ties to President Vladimir Putin was seized Monday in Spain as part of the government’s sanctions initiative to “seize and freeze” large assets linked to Russian elites, according to reports.

The mega yacht is among the assets linked to Viktor Vekselberg, a billionaire who heads up a Moscow-based conglomerate that controls metals, mining and tech assets, according to documents from the US Treasury Department.

At the Marina Real in the port of Palma de Mallorca, a large group of Spanish Civil Guards and US federal agents boarded the boat, according to Associated Press reporters who were at the scene and saw the authorities early Monday morning.

Mr Vekselberg’s US assets remain frozen and American companies have been forbidden from doing business with him and his entities.

With files from the Associated Press

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link US seizes its first oligarch mega-yacht in Putin crackdown