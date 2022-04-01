US secures release of Afghan-American Naval reservist held by Taliban

The Biden administration has secured the release of an Afghan-American Naval reservist held by the Taliban, CNN has reported.

Safi Rauf, 27, had been in captivity since December.

Breaking: The Biden administration on Friday secured the release of Safi Rauf, 27, an Afghan-American Naval reservist who was doing humanitarian work in Kabul and who had been in captivity under the Taliban since December.https://t.co/CTurMqkEKX pic.twitter.com/tb54RgkZ0b — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 1, 2022

