US Secretary of State Antony Blinken tests positive for Covid-19

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday and is experiencing “mild symptoms”, according to the State Department.

His diagnosis marks the latest high-profile Covid infection among attendees of Saturday’s White House Correspondents Dinner (WHCD). The indoor event was held in Washington over the weekend and included the president and first lady among the guest list.

The statement from the State Department notes that Mr Blinken is not considered a close contact of the president, who according to the White House tested negative on Wednesday. But his diagnosis raises questions regarding whether the administration’s higher-profile officials should be taking part in maskless indoor gatherings even if they are vaccinated.

”Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken tested positive for COVID-19 this afternoon via a PCR test. The Secretary is fully vaccinated and boosted against the virus and is experiencing only mild symptoms. He tested negative on Tuesday and again as recently as this morning. The Secretary has not seen President Biden in person for several days, and the President is not considered a close contact according to guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),” said the State Department.

More to follow…

