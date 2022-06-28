US Secret Service willing to respond to ‘new allegations’ following testimony that Trump grabbed steering wheel

US Secret Service has offered the agency’s cooperation with a House select committee investigating the the attack on the US Capitol after testimony from a former White House aide alleged that Donald Trump lunged at a driver inside a presidential car and demanded that he be taken to the Capitol.

On 28 June, the House select committee investigating the events surrounding the pro-Trump mob’s assault heard from Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

In her testimony, she alleged that Tony Ornato, then-White House deputy chief of staff, relayed to her that Secret Service agent Robert Engel repeatedly told Mr Trump on their way back to the White House following his rally speech that it was not safe to go to the Capitol.

The former president then allegedly told him “I’m the f***ing president” and “take me up to the Capitol now” while reaching for the steering wheel. Mr Engel then allegedly grabbed his arm, and Mr Trump used his other hand to reach towards his neck, according to Ms Hutchinson.

“The United States Secret Service has been cooperating with the Select Committee since its inception in spring 2021, and will continue to do so, including by responding on the record to the Committee regarding the new allegations surfaced in today’s testimony,” according to a statement from the US Secret Service.

NBC News correspondent Peter Alexander also reports that “a source close to the Secret Service” told him that Mr Engel is prepared to testify that Mr Engel and the driver that day are prepared to testify that neither man was assaulted.

Both Mr Engel and Mr Ornato were interviewed by the committee months ago.

