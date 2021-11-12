The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has rejected a first-of-its kind exchange-traded fund (ETF) for bitcoin.
The VanEck Bitcoin ETF, which has been under review for more than seven months, could have supercharged the price of the digital currency.
AN ETF could have allowed institutional investors to buy crypto through easily accessible vehicles, but it was not certain to pass.
One senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg estimated the odds of the SEC approving the ETF were “prob like 200-1.”
More follows…
Source Link US regulators ban Vaneck bitcoin ETF that could have been ‘seminal’ for crypto market