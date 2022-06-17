US Open golf 2022 LIVE: Second round leaderboard, scores and latest updates with Rory McIlroy in contention

Justin Thomas: It’s sad LIV Golf is overshadowing US Open

Rory McIlroy is in contention at the US Open with the Irishman part of a five-man pack sitting one shot back of Canada’s Adam Hadwin after the first round.

It was a disastrous round for Phil Mickelson, who continues to struggle, with his performance hinting at why he made the switch to the lucrative and controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf. Matt Fitzpatrick is a shot further back and previously won the US Amateur at Brookline in 2013, while a series of surprise names figured prominently at the top of the leaderboard, with Englishman Callum Tarren, Swede David Lingmerth, American Joel Dahmen and South Africa’s MJ Daffue also just one behind.

Defending champion Jon Rahm, who needed two balls to birdie the last hole after two kids stole the one he used for his tee shot, was level with PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas among a group sitting three shots back of Hadwin.

“Even though I’m standing up here slightly frustrated that I bogeyed the last, it’s a great start to the tournament,” said McIlroy. “Just basically did everything that you need to do at a US Open.”

Follow all the action live on day two with live scores and reaction

Show latest update 1655459479 US Open tee times and groupings including Rory McIlroy and Phil Mickelson The Canadian shot an impressive round of 66 in the trickier afternoon conditions after Rory McIlroy had taken a share of the lead in the morning. There are a host of major winners lurking in close pursuit, though, with conditions expected to become even more difficult throughout the tournament. Jack Rathborn 17 June 2022 10:51 1655459373 Rory McIlroy in contention at US Open as Phil Mickelson unravels in first round Rory McIlroy made no apologies for showing flashes of frustration even as he made an excellent start to his bid for a fifth major title in the 122nd US Open. McIlroy carded a three-under-par 67 at Brookline to share second place with England’s Callum Tarren, David Lingmerth, Joel Dahmen and MJ Daffue, a shot behind Canada’s Adam Hadwin. A month after an opening 65 in the US PGA, it was another welcome good start to a major for McIlroy after previous struggles, but it was not without incident as he slammed one club into a bunker and threw another down the fairway on his final hole. After starting from the 10th, McIlroy had covered his first 13 holes in two under par before a pushed tee shot on the fifth finished in thick rough on the edge of a bunker and left him struggling to take a stance in the sand, with the ball well above his feet. From there McIlroy could only hack his second shot into another bunker a few yards in front of him, prompting a furious reaction which saw him twice slam his club into the sand. Jack Rathborn 17 June 2022 10:49

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link US Open golf 2022 LIVE: Second round leaderboard, scores and latest updates with Rory McIlroy in contention