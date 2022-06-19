US Open golf 2022 LIVE: Final round scores and latest updates as Matt Fitzpatrick shares Sunday lead

Justin Thomas: It’s sad LIV Golf is overshadowing US Open

The final round of the US Open 2022 is here with Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick sharing the lead at -4 at Brookline, while defending champion Jon Rahm is in striking distance just one shot behind.

Blustery, testing conditions have ensured the Country Club has shown its teeth throughout the week, with just nine players under par, including Rory McIlroy, who battled through a torrid third round to remain in contention at -1 despite opening up yesterday with a three over par score for his first seven holes. World No 1 Scottie Scheffler briefly got to -6 when he holed out from 102 yards for an eagle on the eighth, but the American fell away sharply, producing double bogey on the short 11th with two more bogeys following, though the Masters champion is just two back and primed to capitalise should the leaders slip. Among the other names to watch are home favourite Keegan Bradley, a former PGA Championship winner, who is two-under, as is Canada’s Adam Hadwin, and those at one-under and hoping to surge up the leaderboard include Sam Burns and Joel Dahmen.

“I’d be lying if I said I haven’t thought about it [winning]. It would just mean the world,” said Fitzpatrick, who could become the first non-American to win both the US Amateur and US Open. “It’s a special place for me and to go one step further and win a US Open round here would be even more special. The US amateur was one of the biggest achievements in my career and still is, and if I won a major here it would definitely overtake it. My family are in town, I’ve got a couple of friends here as well and the family I am staying with are fun as well, so I’ll have plenty of distractions which will be good with a late tee-time. I’m excited to give myself another chance in a major just a month later, I am just really proud with the way I played.” Follow all the action from the fourth and final round of the US Open below:

Show latest update 1655642108 Will Zalatoris reacts to lead heading into final round of US Open “After the US PGA that was a bitter pill to swallow, but I feel good about my game,” Zalatoris said. “Tomorrow is going to be no simple test, you look at the major champions on the leaderboard and this course is a beast. The job is not even close to being done.” Jack Rathborn 19 June 2022 13:35 1655641680 Matt Fitzpatrick hoping Brookline ‘edge’ can secure US Open title Matt Fitzpatrick believes his previous success at Brookline gives him the edge over his rivals heading into the final round of the 122nd US Open. Nine years after winning the US Amateur title at the same Massachusetts venue, Fitzpatrick shares the 54-hole lead with American Will Zalatoris, a shot ahead of defending champion Jon Rahm. World number one Scottie Scheffler, Keegan Bradley and Adam Hadwin are two shots off the pace, with Rory McIlroy, Sam Burns and Joel Dahmen another stroke back and the last of just nine players in red figures. Jack Rathborn 19 June 2022 13:28 1655634461 Matt Fitzpatrick takes share of lead into final round of US Open Matt Fitzpatrick will take a share of the lead into the final round of the US Open as he seeks a first major title and historic Brookline double. Defending champion Jon Rahm looked set to finish an eventful day on top of the leaderboard when he birdied the 14th, 15th and 17th to take the outright lead, only to run up a double bogey on the 18th. Rahm was unlucky to catch a fairway bunker with a well-struck drive, but then drilled his second shot into the face of the hazard and found more sand in front of the green with his third. The resulting six dropped the Ryder Cup star back to three under par, a shot behind Fitzpatrick and Zalatoris, who had overcome the blustery conditions to shoot 68 and 67 respectively. For the second major in succession, England’s Fitzpatrick will contest the closing round from the final group, having partnered Mito Pereira in the US PGA at Southern Hills last month. Jack Rathborn 19 June 2022 11:27

Source Link US Open golf 2022 LIVE: Final round scores and latest updates as Matt Fitzpatrick shares Sunday lead