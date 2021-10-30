US Official On Alec Baldwin Prop Gun Incident: Criminal Charges Against The Actor Not Ruled Out Yet

Veteran actor Alec Baldwin, who was busy shooting for his next project, Rust, in New Mexico, ended up shooting a live bullet on the movie set, that turned fatal for cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. While the 42-year-old cinematographer lost her life after getting shot in the chest, the bullet ended up injuring director Joel Souza as well. While the prop gun incident has rattled the entire industry, the latest statement made by the Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies reported that the criminal charges against Baldwin have not been ruled out yet.

In a recent press conference, the Santa Fe DA said, “All options are on the table at this point. I’m not commenting on charges, whether they will be filed or not or on whom. The answer is we cannot answer that question yet until we complete a more thorough investigation. No one has ruled out at this point.” Furthermore, Carmack-Altwies and Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza added that the team of detectives had found more live rounds on the movie set. “We suspect there were other live rounds found on set,” Sheriff Mendoza said.

But what surprised the team was assistant director Dave Halls statement. During the investigation, he told that ‘he should have checked all the rounds’ before handing over the gun to Baldwin. Meanwhile, Hannah Gutierrez, the film crew member responsible for the weapons on the set, had stated that she had checked all the guns and found no live ammunition before the shoot.

Alec Baldwin, who is also producing the movie, had taken to Twitter to share his emotions post the incident. He wrote, “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred.” In another tweet, he added, “I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

1-

There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and — AlecBaldwin(HABF) (@AlecBaldwin) October 22, 2021

2- I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna. — AlecBaldwin(HABF) (@AlecBaldwin) October 22, 2021

While the Santa Fe detectives continue to investigate the prop gun incident, the filming of Rust is reported to be halted. Apart from Baldwin, the upcoming American Western drama also stars Travis Fimmel, Brady Noon, Frances Fisher and Jensen Ackles in pivotal roles.

SEE ALSO: Joey Tribbiani-Inspired ‘Dune’ Movie Poster Goes Viral. And The Internet Is Delighted

Cover Image: Shutterstock

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : US Official On Alec Baldwin Prop Gun Incident: Criminal Charges Against The Actor Not Ruled Out Yet