US mid-term terror for Democrats as poll gives Republicans biggest lead for 40 years

Republicans are holding the largest lead to retake seats in US Congress during 2022 midterm elections in 40 years, according to a new poll.

A survey jointly conducted by ABC News and Washington Post found that if elections were held now, at least 51 per cent of voters will extend their support to the Republicans.

The registered voters were asked if election for the US House of Representatives were being held today, would you vote for in your congressional district. To this, 51 per cent of people said they would vote for the Republican, while 41 per cent said they would support the Democrat candidate.

The poll was conducted over telephone between 7-10 November in English and Spanish among a random national sample of 1,001 adults, including 882 registered voters.

“That’s the biggest lead for Republicans in the 110 polls that have asked this question since November 1981,” ABC News said in their report published on Sunday. It is also the second time since 1981 that the GOP has held statistical advantage in that category.

In another setback for the Democrats, president Joe Biden‘s favourability further plunged to an all-time low of 41 per cent.

However, 63 per cent of all respondents indicated they support the president’s $1 trillion infrastructure bill. Another 58 per cent showed their support for over $2 trillion packages that the Democrats are pushing to pass in Congress.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Americans are distressed about the soaring inflation and dwindling economic growth leading to job loss. At least 70 per cent of the responders said that the economy is in a bad shape, while half blamed Mr Biden directly for inflation, which is at its worse in 31 years.

This fresh poll comes on the heels of GOP’s victory in the Virginia governor election earlier in November. Republican Glenn Youngkin defeated former governor Terry McAuliffe in a jolt to the Democrats, who have held the seat with a series of high profile wins multiple times over the decades.

In New Jersey, incumbent governor Phil Murphy nearly lost to his Republican rival Jack Ciattarelli.

Following the victory, former president Donald Trump taking credit for the win thanked his “base” for voting for the candidate.

The former president’s son Donald Trump Jr, in a tweet mocked Mr Biden. “When Biden wakes up tomorrow afternoon, somebody’s gonna have to tell him he’s now officially presiding over the collapse of the Democrat party,” he said.

Although the former president had not been a major factor in the recently conducted polls, the Democrat’s loss in Virginia gives him an opportunity to his way for another possible presidential run in 2024.

