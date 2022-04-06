US Justice Department indicts Russian media baron for sanction violations

The US Justice Department says it has stopped a Russian cybercrime operation and indicted an oligarch for violating sanctions.
“Last month, I said we would leave no stone unturned in our efforts to investigate, arrest, and prosecute those whose criminal acts enable Russia to continue its unjust war in Ukraine,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Wednesday. “That is a promise we are keeping.”
This is a breaking news story. More to follow
