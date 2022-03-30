The US State Department has issued a new travel advisory warning all its citizens against travelling to Russia, saying Americans could be targeted with “harassment” by government security officials in the country.

This could include “detention and the arbitrary enforcement of local law” said the department, adding that there was also a risk Americans’ mobility may be affected by “limited flights into and out of Russia”.

“US citizens residing or travelling in Russia should depart Russia immediately,” said the department, as it informed them about the embassy’s limited ability to assist nationals in the country.

It cautioned that “the US credit and debit cards no longer work in Russia, and options to electronically transfer funds from the United States are extremely limited as a result of sanctions imposed on Russian banks”.

US citizens should make their own arrangements to leave the country, the department said, as it warned that “limited commercial flight options and overland routes by car and bus are still open and available”.

“The US Embassy has severe limitations on its ability to assist US citizens, and conditions, including transportation options, may suddenly become even more limited.”

More follows

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link US issues new travel warning for Russia, saying Americans may be targeted