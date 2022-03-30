US intel claims Putin ‘misinformed’ by Russian military after Ukraine setbacks

The White House has said US intel suggests Russian President Vladimir Putin is being ‘misinformed’ by his military advisers.

White House Communications Director, Kate Bedingfield, told a news briefing on Wednesday that Russian military officials may be misrepresenting the success of Russia‘s war in Ukraine for fear of reprisal.

“We believe that Putin is being misinformed by his advisers about how badly the Russian military is performing, and how the Russian economy is being crippled by sanctions, because his senior advisers are too afraid to tell him the truth,” she said.

