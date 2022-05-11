US inflation rate slowed to .3 per cent last month

Posted on May 11, 2022 0

The US Consumer Price Index rose by just three tenths of a per cent in April, the Bureau of Labour Statistics said Wednesday.

The new data comes as President Joe Biden seeks to make tackling inflation, which he called the “number-one challenge facing families today” in remarks on Tuesday, his administration’s “top domestic priority”.

More follows…

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link US inflation rate slowed to .3 per cent last month