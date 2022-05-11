The US Consumer Price Index rose by just three tenths of a per cent in April, the Bureau of Labour Statistics said Wednesday.

The new data comes as President Joe Biden seeks to make tackling inflation, which he called the “number-one challenge facing families today” in remarks on Tuesday, his administration’s “top domestic priority”.

More follows…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link US inflation rate slowed to .3 per cent last month