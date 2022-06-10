US inflation hits highest rate in four decades at 8.6 per cent over the past year

US inflation has hit its highest rate in four decades at 8.6 per cent over the last year.

The Labor Department reported the record consumer price index (CPI) figure on Friday morning after Americans weathered another month of soaring costs for gas, food and other necessities in May.

The rate – which marked the highest since December 1981 – surpassed predictions from Dow Jones economists, who expected an overall CPI jump of 8.3 per cent last month compared with a year earlier, according to data provider FactSet.

It comes after an 8.3 percent year-over-year surge in April and 8.5 per cent increase in March, which was the most since 1982.

Month to month, the headline CPI rose 1 per cent, above the Dow Jones estimate of 0.7 percent.

The acceleration has been attributed primarily to gas prices, which had declined in April but leaped more than 10 per cent in May alone and have since reached an average of nearly $5 a gallon nationwide.

America’s rampant inflation is imposing severe financial pressures on families, forcing them to pay much more for such items as food, gas and rent and reducing their ability to afford discretionary items, from haircuts to entertainment. Lower-income and Black and Hispanic Americans, in particular, are struggling because, on average, a larger proportion of their income is consumed by necessities.

High inflation has also forced the Federal Reserve into what will likely be the fastest series of interest rate hikes in three decades. By raising borrowing costs aggressively, the Fed hopes to cool spending and growth enough to curb inflation without tipping the economy into a recession. For the Fed, it will be a difficult balancing act.

Surveys show that Americans regard high inflation as the nation’s top problem, and a substantial majority disapprove of President Joe Biden’s handling of the economy. Congressional Republicans are hammering Democrats on the issue in the run-up to the fall midterm elections.

Associated Press contributed to this report

