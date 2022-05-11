US House approves new $40 billion aid package for Ukraine

Posted on May 11, 2022 0

The US House has approved a new $40 billion aid package for Ukraine as the Russian invasion continues.

“We thank [the House] for working across the aisle to get this done, and appreciate the strong bipartisan support for the President’s proposal,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

The president originally requested $33 billion in funding, but the House boosted this with an extra $7 billion. The bill passed 368 to 57 and will now go to the Senate for approval.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link US House approves new $40 billion aid package for Ukraine