US House approves new $40 billion aid package for Ukraine

The US House has approved a new $40 billion aid package for Ukraine as the Russian invasion continues.

“We thank [the House] for working across the aisle to get this done, and appreciate the strong bipartisan support for the President’s proposal,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

The president originally requested $33 billion in funding, but the House boosted this with an extra $7 billion. The bill passed 368 to 57 and will now go to the Senate for approval.

