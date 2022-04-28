The US Gross Domestic Product shrank at an annual rate of 1.4 per cent in the first three months of 2022 as concerns about a recession rise.

The US Bureau of Economic Analysis found that an increase in Covid-19 cases related to the Omicron variant caused restrictions and disruptions at businesses in some parts of the country. Similarly government assistance such as forgiveable loans to businesses, grants to state and local governments and personal aide such as enhanced unemployment assistance and the enhanced Child Tax Credit dissipated. Senator Joe Manchin’s opposition to the expanded Child Tax Credit effectively killed President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better legislation, which would have continued the credit.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link US economy shrinks 1.4 per cent as concerns of recession rise