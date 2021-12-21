US Covid news – live: Biden to address Americans on vaccines as Omicron becomes dominant variant

US President Joe Biden arrives to board Air Force One at Columbia Metropolitan Airport in West Columbia, South Carolina, on 17 December 2021 (AFP via Getty Images)

Joe Biden is to address the nation on Tuesday amid a surge of the Omicron variant of Covid in the US, and the president is expected to stress the importance of getting vaccinated and staying safe this Christmas.

Providing a preview of the president’s speech, the White House press secretary told reporters that Mr Biden does not plan to impose a national lockdown. Instead, he will be encouraging people to inoculate themselves against Covid.

“This is not a speech about locking the country down. This is a speech about the benefits of being vaccinated,” Ms Psaki told reporters.

The speech comes after the president himself came in close contact with a White House staffer who later tested positive for Covid-19, underscoring the widespread nature of the virus.

The staffer spent about half an hour around the president on Air Force One on Friday, and was fully vaccinated and boosted, Ms Psaki said. Mr Biden, who tested negative for Covid on Monday, will be tested again on Wednesday.

Show latest update 1640073133 US might ease travel restrictions on African countries, says Fauci The US might ease the travel restrictions it imposed on eight African countries last month, according to the country’s top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci. “We likely are going to pull back on that pretty soon because we have enough infection in our own country,” Dr Fauci said at the National Press Club. “We’re letting in people from other countries that have as much or more infection than the Southern African countries. So likely we are going to look at that very carefully to see if we can pull back.” In November, the Biden administration had barred foreign nationals if they had been to one of the eight listed southern African countries, including South Africa, within 14 days of their scheduled travel to the US. Dr Anthony Fauci gives an update on the Omicron variant during the daily press briefing at the White House on 1 December 2021 in Washington, DC (Getty Images) Namita Singh 21 December 2021 07:52 1640070015 LA moves New Year’s Eve celebration online Los Angeles has called off its New Year’s Eve celebration, while Rhode Island reinstated an indoor mask mandate as the Omicron variant emerged as the dominant variant in the US. The organisers on Monday said that the planned New Year’s Eve party at Los Angeles’s Grand Park will no longer have an in-person audience. The event will instead be streamed online. While in Rhode Island, under the new mandate which came into effect on Monday, most indoor establishments now require either a proof vaccination or masks for all. People walk past a Christmas tree on display at Hollywood & Highland on 17 December 2021 in Los Angeles, California (Getty Images) Namita Singh 21 December 2021 07:00 1640069193 Omicron now the dominant variant in US Omicron accounted for 73 per cent of new infections last week, and is now the dominant variant in the US, said the federal health officials. Since the end of June, the Delta variant was the most dominant variant, responsible for about 99.5 per cent of Covid-19 cases until November, according to the CDC data. The new variant has now accounted for about 90 per cent of infections in the New York area, the Southeast, the industrial Midwest and the Pacific Northwest, reported the Associated Press. Dr Rochelle Walensky, CDC director, said the new numbers reflect the kind of growth seen in other countries. “These numbers are stark, but they’re not surprising,” she said. People wait in long lines in Times Square to get tested for Covid-19 on 20 December 2021 in New York City (Getty Images) Namita Singh 21 December 2021 06:46 1640067997 Biden to stress importance of vaccinations ahead of Christmas President Joe Biden intends to stress the importance of getting inoculated against Covid-19 infection in his address to the nation today, as cases in the country surge in the days before Christmas. Giving a preview of his speech, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that the president would not be announcing the imposition of any lockdowns in his speech scheduled for Tuesday afternoon. “This is not a speech about locking the country down. This is a speech about the benefits of being vaccinated,” said Ms Psaki. President Joe Biden speaks at the National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony held at the Ellipse near the White House, on 2 December 2, 2021 in Washington, DC (AFP via Getty Images) Namita Singh 21 December 2021 06:26 1640067278 Biden comes in close contact with Covid-positive White House staffer President Joe Biden has come in close contact with a White House staffer who later tested positive for Covid-19, the White House says. Mr Biden, 79, tested negative for the infection on Monday and will be continuing with his routine daily schedule. He will not be required to quarantine after the exposure, as under current CDC guidelines fully vaccinated individuals do not have to isolate themselves, said press secretary Jen Psaki. On Friday, the aide, described by Ms Psaki as a “mid-level staffer” spent about 30 minutes near the president on Air Force One, while on the way from South Carolina to Philadelphia. The aide, also fully vaccinated and boosted, started experiencing Covid-19 symptoms on Sunday and his results came back positive on Monday. President Joe Biden exits Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on 20 December 2021 in Washington, DC (Getty Images) Namita Singh 21 December 2021 06:14 1640065385 Welcome to The Independent’s live blog covering the Covid-19 pandemic for Tuesday 21 December. Namita Singh 21 December 2021 05:43

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link US Covid news - live: Biden to address Americans on vaccines as Omicron becomes dominant variant