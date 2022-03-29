US court rejects Russian tycoon’s attempt to bypass sanctions

An appeal by Russian aluminum tycoon Oleg Deripaska to lift sanctions imposed on him by the US in 2018 has been rejected by an appeals court in Washington. The court ruled that US officials had enough evidence to back their enforcement of the sanctions.

Reuters reports that the court ruled against Mr Deripaska, whose previous lawsuit challenging the sanctions had been dismissed by another court. The original court ruled that the tycoon’s arguments lacked merit.

The sanctions were imposed on Mr Deripaska and other powerful Russian business officials with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin following the country’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean region.

