US congresswoman arrested at abortion rights protest outside Supreme Court

Posted on July 1, 2022 0

Democratic congresswoman Judy Chu was among 181 people arrested near the USSupreme Court on Thursday (30 June) following an abortion rights protest.

Large crowds gathered in the wake of a ruling to strike down Roe v Wade, removing constitutional protections for abortion.

Capitol Police reported 181 people were arrested for “crowding, obstructing or incommoding” an intersection near the court and the US Senate office building.

The protest on the final day of the Supreme Court’s current term, follows a week of action across the US, demanding federal protections for abortion rights.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link US congresswoman arrested at abortion rights protest outside Supreme Court