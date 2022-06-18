US children under five may receive Covid vaccine from next week after CDC gives rollout green light

Children under the age of five could start receiving the Covid-19 vaccine in a matter of days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) gave the green light to rolling out the shots.

In a meeting on Saturday, CDC’s independent panel of advisers voted to approve the Pfizer vaccine for children aged six months to four years and the Moderna vaccine for children aged six months to 17 years.

Now, the decision will head to the desk of CDC Director Dr Rochelle Walensky to give her official signoff.

Once she does so – which could happen within just a few hours – states can start getting shots in the arms of young children early next week.

CDC advisors discussed the two vaccines’ effectiveness in children as young as six months old in an hours-long meeting on Saturday morning, before voting unanimously in favour of their approval.

The landmark decision was celebrated by the CDC officials, finally giving parents the chance to vaccinate their young children two years into the pandemic.

Dr. Sarah Long, a paediatrician at St Christopher’s Hospital for Children in Philadelphia and CDC committee member, urged parents to get their children vaccinated “to save their lives”.

“We want to say today that if you’re not going to immunize your children, we think that’s a misplaced concern and that you should immunize your children to save their lives,” she said.

The vote came after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorised the two vaccines for children under five on Friday.

