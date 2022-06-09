US car safety agency upgrades probe into Tesla Autopilot crashes

A US car safety agency says it has upgraded its investigation into a string of crashes involving Tesla electric vehicles with the company’s Autopilot driver assistance system.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced that it was boosting its probe into 830,000 Tesla vehicles. It opened the investigation last August following a string of crashes involving the cars and parked emergency vehicles.

An upgrade of the investigation to an engineering analysis is needed before the NHTSA can demand any recall.

The NHTSA said the upgrade is “to extend the existing crash analysis, evaluate additional data sets, perform vehicle evaluations, and to explore the degree to which Autopilot and associated Tesla systems may exacerbate human factors or behavioral safety risks by undermining the effectiveness of the driver’s supervision.”

