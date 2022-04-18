US border arrests rise to highest point in 20 years as agents detain 1 million migrants in six months

Arrests by US officials at the Mexican border have risen to their highest level in at least two decades, with more than one million migrants detained in the past six months.

Statistics from US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) showed that its agents made 209,906 arrests along the country’s southern border in March, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The agency said that this figure had been swelled by a higher than usual number of expulsions during the pandemic, meaning 28 per cent of those arrested were seeking re-entry after being deported, compared to 14 per cent before the pandemic.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

