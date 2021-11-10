US and China make pact to cooperate on climate crisis

The US and China have announced a joint declaration to accelerate measures to tackle the climate crisis in the 2020s at the Cop26 summit.

The world’s two largest polluters have committed to a working group for this decade, saying they will “meet regularly” and focus on “concrete actions”.

A sudden announcement was made on the UN Cop26 website on Wednesday that there would back-to-back press conferences from the nations’ two longtime climate negotiators, Xie Zhenhua and John Kerry.

The Chinese climate envoy spoke first, saying that both countries understood the need to work together as the challenge of climate change is “existential”.

Secretary Kerry followed immediately afterwards. “Together we will take action here at the Cop and also in the years to come,” he said.

Mr Kerry noted that President Joe Biden and President Xi Jinping had a conversation a couple of weeks ago, and that despite “areas of real difference, we could cooperate on the climate crisis”.

He had first spoken to Zhenhua, who he has known for many years, in February. Their teams have worked together in “good faith”, meeting more than 30 times in person and virtually, Mr Kerry said.

We have agreed to “basic framework” he said, noting there was a shared desire for success at Cop26 on “all of the key issues”.

He called the new climate pact “a roadmap”.

“We have to be honest about the progress,” Mr Kerry said, alluding to the fears that Cop26 will not produce the progress needed to keep the 1.5C of the Paris Agreement within reach. At least 45 per cent greenhouse gas emissions reduction is needed this decade to get there. Mr Kerry called this a “tall order”.

Notably, he said that China and the US would work together to limit methane – the single, fastest way to limit global heating. He also said there was understanding that unbated coal use had to be curtailed and forest protections enforced.

“This is a step we can build on,” Mr Kerry said.

“Every step matters right now and we have a long journey ahead of us.”

This article is being updated

Source Link US and China make pact to cooperate on climate crisis