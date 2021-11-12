Uruguay vs Argentina live stream: How to watch World Cup qualifier online and on TV tonight

One of the big clashes in South American qualifying for the 2022 World Cup takes place on Friday, when Uruguay host Argentina in Montevideo.

Only a month ago the nations met in the reverse fixture, with Lionel Messi and Co. triumphing 3-0 – that, and the fact they are nine points above Uruguay after a dozen matches, points to a potential one-sided encounter.

That said, Uruguay have been relatively strong at home in the Conmebol qualifiers, losing just once, and they know they must improve on their current standing if they want an automatic route to the finals in Qatar.

For Argentina there’s now almost no chance they fail to make the top four and it’s all about finding a system and the right combination of players to give them the best chance of success 12 months from now.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 11pm GMT on Friday 12 November.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Premier Sports 1. Subscribers can stream the game on the Premier Player app and desktop website.

What is the state of play in qualifying?

Heading into the matches across Thursday and Friday, Brazil are top with 10 wins from 11, six points clear of Argentina. Eight and nine points further back, Ecuador and Colombia are in the other automatic qualification spots ahead of the 13th round of games – South American nations will play 18 all told. Uruguay are fifth, which is a play-off spot, but they are only behind Colombia on goal difference.

Chile, Bolivia and Paraguay are all within a point of each other outside the top five, with Peru one place further back and Venezuela last in the Conmebol qualifying group.

Predicted line-ups

URU – Muslera, Nandez, Araujo, Godin, Piquerez, Bentancur, Vecino, Torreira, Pereiro, B Rodriguez, Suarez

ARG – E Martinez, Molina, Otamendi, Pezzella, Tagliafico, De Paul, Paredes, Di Maria, Messi, Lo Celso, L Martinez

Odds

Uruguay 9/4

Draw 2/1

Argentina 13/10

Prediction

The motivation is certainly there for the home side to pick up the points, as they are still in the hunt for automatic qualification – but they were well short of the required quality in the reverse fixture and a draw might be the best they can hope for. Uruguay 1-1 Argentina.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Uruguay vs Argentina live stream: How to watch World Cup qualifier online and on TV tonight