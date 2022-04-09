Ursula von der Leyen meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, as she works on the process of Ukraine joining the European Union.

She also visited the city of Bucha, and its mayor Anatolity Fedoruk, where images of dead bodies in the street shocked the world, as she further committed to helping Ukraine.

“The unthinkable has happened here – we have seen the cruel face of Putin’s army”, she said of the situation.

