Police have made an urgent appeal to find two missing teenage girls last seen in a hospital car park wearing pyjamas and slippers.

Aleighsha and Livia, both 14-years-old, were last seen in the car park of Ross-on-Wye Community Hospital in Herefordshire at around 12.30am.

Aleighsha is described of a slim build with dark brown hair and blue eyes.

Livia is also of a slim build but has light brown hair, blue eyes and wears a nose ring. Police have not releaed their surnames as part of the appeal.

Aleighsha is described of a slim build with dark brown hair and blue eyes (West Mercia Police / SWNS)

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: “Officers and their families are becoming increasingly concerned for their welfare.”

The force added that both girls “ have links to Hereford, Bromyard and Worcester and could be on a train”.

Livia is also of a slim build but has light brown hair, blue eyes and wears a nose ring (West Mercia Police / SWNS)

A statement from the police said: “Aleighsha and Livia, both aged 14, are missing from Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire.

“They were last seen at Ross-on-Wye Community Hospital carpark at around 00:30am on Monday 18 April.

“Anyone who has seen or heard from Aleighsha or Livia, or has information about their whereabouts, is asked to call 999.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Urgent appeal for two missing girls, 14, who disappeared from hospital car park in pyjamas