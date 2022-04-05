Longtime Michigan Republican Rep. Fred Upton, who voted to impeach President Donald Trump over the Capitol insurrection, announced Tuesday he will not run for a 19th term in Congress.

Upton, 68, is the fourth Republican who backed impeachment to not seek reelection, joining Reps. John Katko of New York, Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois.

In February, Upton — a moderate — had aired a campaign ad that appeared to signal he was more likely to run. Redistricting put Upton and Republican Rep. Bill Huizenga in the same seat in southwestern Michigan.

Source Link Upton, who voted to impeach Trump, won't seek reeelection