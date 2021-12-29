A delivery driver for UPS was reportedly subject to a kidnapping and had packages stolen from his vehicle while tied-up by thieves, authorities said.

Atlanta police were called to an area northwest of downtown Atlanta at about 9.15am on Tuesday to discover a man tied-up for several hours, as WSB-TV reported.

His delivery vehicle had been tracked by UPS and did not arrive on time at its destination several hours later, when police were called.

Atlanta police said the UPS driver was approached by a suspect shortly after departing the nearby UPS facility at Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway at about 3.30am.

He was held at gunpoint at a traffic light and forced to drive down a dirt road, Fox5 reported.

When at an abandoned car park, the thieves allegedly tied up the driver and stole packages from the truck before fleeing the scene in a van that was waiting.

It was not known how many packages were stolen, or how much the items were worth.

“At least one suspect got in his truck, held him at gunpoint and gave him some directions to drive around the area,” police reportedly said.

“They drove to the back of the lot, where they unloaded the contents on the back of the truck and loaded it onto their own truck that had been there waiting.”

There were no injuries and police were able to untie the UPS driver.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link UPS driver tied up and held at gunpoint in package theft