Upgrade your hybrid working solution with Canon printers

The drive towards home office working has caused a seismic shift in the way we conduct business. As workers make themselves comfortable with working-from-home solutions, it’s important to consider the necessity of office equipment no longer confined to a single physical space.

To meet the flexible needs of hybrid working, the tools we require to complete our work effectively need to be flexible as well. That doesn’t just mean smaller and faster but streamlined and efficient.

Efficiency isn’t something immediately considered when we think of the demands of home office printing, but as much freedom as hybrid working can bring, the need for constant connection has never wavered and finding the right printer can meet the level of consistency that is required.

That’s why Canon printers offer flexible solutions to the various demands remote working has created. Whether you need to quickly print a document from your smart device, scan invoices or produce posters in high-volume at the drop of a hat, finding the best solution can help you to focus on the task at hand without losing that connection. Each printer comes with a 2-year warranty as standard, so you can rest easy knowing your home office will run smoothly.

Canon PIXMA TR4550 4-In-One inkjet printer with fax: £49.99, Currys.co.uk

Dimensions: 189mm x 435mm x 29mm

189mm x 435mm x 29mm Print speed: 8.8 pages per minute

8.8 pages per minute Paper capacity: 100 sheets

100 sheets Paper size: Up to A4

Up to A4 Connectivity : USB, Ethernet, Wi-Fi

: USB, Ethernet, Wi-Fi Ink technology: Ink cartridge, PG-454/CL-456 tri colour + black multipack

Discreet and functional, Canon’s PIXMA TR4550 has the features required to perform a multitude of business tasks in quick succession. It’s a compact solution and with a front-loading design, it also allows the printer to be pushed back against a wall to maximise space on your desk.

The top of the printer also features a 20-page automatic document feeder (ADF) as well as automatic two-sided printing, helping you get more done in less time. Documents can also be printed from anywhere by using the “Canon PRINT” app, so documents are ready anytime or even collectable by someone else. An automatic power on/off feature also allows users to turn on the TR4550 from anywhere or power down when the work day is done.

CANON PIXMA G4511 MegaTank All-in-One Wireless Inkjet Printer with Fax: Was £259.99 with cashback, Now £189.99, Currys.co.uk

Dimensions: 197mm x 445mm x 330mm

197mm x 445mm x 330mm Print speed: 8.8 pages per minute

8.8 pages per minute Paper capacity: 100 sheets (main), 20 sheets (second)

100 sheets (main), 20 sheets (second) Paper size: Up to A4

Up to A4 Connectivity: USB B, WiFi, Apple AirPrint, wireless direct, Canon PRINT Inkjet, SELPHY app

USB B, WiFi, Apple AirPrint, wireless direct, Canon PRINT Inkjet, SELPHY app Ink technology: Refillable ink tanks, single colours, Canon GI-590

With robust performance in mind, the PIXMA G4511 is designed to produce high-quality prints in large volumes efficiently. The all-in one wireless colour printer allows users to to print, copy, scan and fax with refillable ink tanks making it a cost-effective solution for printing.

Each PIXMA G4511 comes with a full set of printing ink, with users able to print up to 12,000 pages from one set of black inks and an additional 7700 colour pages from a set of colour inks.

Canon PIXMA TR150 wireless portable colour inkjet printer: Was £229.99 with cashback, Now £179.99, Currys.co.uk

Dimensions: 66mm x 322mm x 21mm

66mm x 322mm x 21mm Print speed: 9 pages per minute

9 pages per minute Paper capacity: 50 sheets

50 sheets Paper size: A4

A4 Connectivity: USB C, WiFi, Apple AirPrint, PictBridge, wireless direct, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant

USB C, WiFi, Apple AirPrint, PictBridge, wireless direct, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant Ink technology: Ink cartridge, PGI-35 (black) and CLI-36 (colour)

Take the work with you using the PIXMA TR150 wireless portable printer. Even if you’re short on space the TR150 can make the most of limited set ups with all connections on one side, to help keep cable management to a minimum.

A small and intuitive 1.44 screen can allow for easy control, customisation and maintenence or it can also be controlled using the Canon PRINT app available on iOS and Android. App-free printing solutions are also available with Apple AirPrint, Mopria and Windows 10 mobile. Even if you aren’t close to a WiFi connection point, you can send print requests via wireless direct

Not only can the TR150 provide an efficient solution for printing that can be taken with you but five templates can also be saved for faster access when it’s needed.

Canon PIXMA TR150 wireless portable colour inkjet printer with battery: Was £259.99 with cashback, Now £199.99, Currys.co.uk

Dimensions: 66mm x 322mm x 21mm

66mm x 322mm x 21mm Print speed: 9 pages per minute

9 pages per minute Paper capacity: 50 sheets

50 sheets Paper size: A4

A4 Connectivity: USB C, WiFi, Apple AirPrint, PictBridge, wireless direct, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant

USB C, WiFi, Apple AirPrint, PictBridge, wireless direct, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant Ink technology: Ink cartridge, PGI-35 (black) and CLI-36 (colour)

While the PIXMA TR150 can be carried anywhere ready for any work set up, the inclusion of a chargeable battery makes it a truly portable printer. On a full charge, the battery is capable of providing enough power to print up to 330 pages. No additional power cables required.

The battery itself can fit in the hand and can be connected using a USB C cable, meaning that it can be charged from home, in the office or on the road.

