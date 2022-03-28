Up to £17bn of spending cuts buried in Rishi Sunak’s mini-budget, Treasury watchdog warns

Up to £17bn of spending cuts are hidden in Rishi Sunak’s mini-budget because of soaring inflation, the Treasury watchdog is warning – casting doubt on claims that austerity is over.

The chancellor’s spring statement contains a poison pill for Whitehall departments because allocations were made in cash terms and will now be severely “eroded”, MPs were told.

The squeeze threatens to hit schools struggling to deliver catch-up support to pupils who missed lessons because of Covid and hospitals hit by a record patient backlog.

And it also spells bad news for public-sector workers, whose pay is likely to be cut sharply in real terms, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) said.

Richard Hughes, the OBR’s chair, agreed “the spending power of departments” would be hit by the chancellor’s decision to make allocations in cash terms – as inflation is set to reach close to 9 per cent.

“It does erode the real value of those other budgets compared to what was anticipated when set back in October,” he told the Commons treasury committee.

That “erosion is anywhere between £5bn and £17bn”, Mr Hughes added, depending on which measure of inflation is used to make the comparison.

He said the Treasury had yet to reveal its full hand for public sector workers, but they should expect the “lowest based pay rises”, far short of protection against inflation.

more follows

