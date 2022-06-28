Uorfi Javed Becomes The Most Searched Asian Celebrity In The World; Leaves Kangana Ranaut, Kiara Advani Behind

Urfi Javed who is known to have an eclectic and jaw-dropping sartorial sense has made it to the headlines as she has become the most searched celebrity from Asia. Urfi now known as Uorfi, and was also a part of the Big Boss OTT, always stays on point with her replies. This 24 year old girl has left famous Bollywood actresses like Kangana Ranaut, Janhvi Kapoor and Kiara Advani behind as she reaches a landmark in the glamour world.

She had already become a social media sensation with her bold fashion sense and now she is the most searched celebrity in the world. Uorfi always stays on the top of the trending list on social media as she is not afraid to express herself with her words and fashion. She has been included in the world’s top 100 most searched celebrities list from Asia on Google where superstars such as Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Ram Charan and Katrina Kaif have their names engraved.

This news brought a moment of celebration for the fans of Uorfi Javed all across the globe. This is not it as she was recognised by a Hollywood fashion designer named Harris Reed recently. The designer said that Uorfi dressed in a white crop top with a black skirt reminded him of a look from his collection.

Uorfi Javed is known for experimenting with her outfits as earlier she was seen wearing dresses made of photos, pins, glass, sack and wire. The best thing is that she knows how to carry herself no matter what she is wearing. This bold attitude of Uorfi has helped her reach a number of landmarks and achievements.

