In central Kenya, one of its most densely populated and heavily farmed areas, lies a dwindling lake that is one of the last breeding grounds of the endangered Grey Crowned Crane. It is also part of the hydrological system that sustains a huge swath of Kenya’s arid north, headwaters of rivers that slice through national parks and livestock grazing zones alike. But unplanned and questionable development in lakeside areas, as well as poorly-managed farming on slopes of its water catchment area, means this crucial ecosystem is dying, despite supposedly being protected. Dan Kaburu for K24 TV explores Lake Ol Bolossat.

Watch Dan’s full report here

Source Link Unsustainable farming and unplanned development are killing Kenya’s Lake Ol Bolossat