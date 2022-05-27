Unseen Queen documentary captures young Elizabeth playing for the cameras

The BBC has unveiled a preview of their upcoming documentary following the life of Queen Elizabeth.

Elizabeth: The Unseen Queen will air on Sunday (29 May) and will feature never-seen-before clips of the monarch as a young woman.

The footage has been taken from the Queen’s personal archive and features videos taken by her, her parents, and Prince Philip among others.

The monarch will provide narration for the documentary, which is being released to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.