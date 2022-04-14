Unseen Pics From Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor's Wedding Ceremony Surface Online!

Unless you live under a rock, you know that Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are tying the knot today April 14, in an intimate wedding ceremony. The wedding has garnered considerable buzz with even the smallest details making headlines (read: the jhoota churai ceremony’s budget was leaked apparently). But we aren’t here to talk about that. No really, you clicked on this article to obsess over Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding but this isn’t about them (sorry for lying). Instead, we’re going over some real-world issues that urgently need your attention today. If you’ve been keeping track, you’ll know that the world is quite literally burning and a celebrity Shaadi is just one tiny spark in the grand dumpster fire that is the world.

Right-wing groups in India tried imposing a series of bans targetting Indian Muslims during Navratri this year.

In several parts of the country, right-wing groups erupted with calls to ban meat during the Hindu festival of Navratri. Their demand was a complete ban on the selling of meat during the 9-day festivities. In Karnataka, a ban on everything including Madrasas (places of worship), halal meat and Muslim shopkeepers working within temple premises was proposed. This is after the state did nothing to stop the ban of hijabs in educational institutions. Meanwhile, South Delhi’s mayor issued an order to close down meat shops during Navratri so as to not hurt the sentiments of those celebrating. The clampdown on human rights in the name of religion and festivals came as a brutal reminder of discrimination and the rising islamophobia in the country.

It also led to a student clash that left several badly injured.

Outrage over food isn’t uncommon in India. Well, at least it’s more common than outrage over violent crimes. Speculation and orders of banning meat and non-veg food in general trickled into the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) where two student groups clashed – one (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad) demanding that the university must stop serving non-veg food on the occasion of Ram Navami. When the demands weren’t met, the ABVP seemingly thrashed a hostel mess. It ended with 16 injured. The incident also sparked a debate on the politics of vegetarianism in India. Look it up.

SEE ALSO: Student Clash In JNU Over Non-Veg Food Has Netizens Debating The Politics Of Vegetarianism In India

Oh, don’t miss this spectacle from Madhya Pradesh.

The unfiltered hate doesn’t need a description. Moving on…

Russia’s war on Ukraine continues along with multiple humanitarian crises across the globe.

In February, Russian President Vladimir Putin moved to invade Ukraine through the neighbouring country’s borders. By the end of the month, the invasion turned into a full-blown attack and then a raging war. It has since been over 50 days. Countless deaths were reported as Ukrainians either fled the country or found themselves in bomb shelters. Amidst explosions and firings, as Ukraine’s forces fought back to keep the Russian troops at bay, the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky called for peace. The calls were answered with aid pouring in from allies. However, none of it will ever diminish the horrors of war. It is also important to note that this isn’t the only ongoing crisis in the world at present. Currently, the Taliban is still in control in Afghanistan and the country has yet another humanitarian crisis. Yemen is facing one of the biggest economic and human crises with aid restricted, Syria continues to be the site of war, food insecurity and economic crisis, Myanmar is seeing a seemingly endless cycle of armed conflict and Palestine is still not free of the Israeli occupation with multiple bombings and cases of violence against civilians recorded so far.

There is nothing wrong with checking up on your favourite celebrities and scrolling through wholesome wedding photos. It remains a personal choice you’re free to make. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are undeniably some of the most beloved stars out there and they deserve hearty congratulations. However, diverting the majority of media attention to one Bollywood Shaadi (and that one report on the jhoota churai ceremony) while neglecting the most glaring issues from around the globe feels like an oversight coming from a country that’s going through so much. One can hardly expect readers to drop the latest leaked pics from Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding and focus on only the most morbid realities but if this article interrupts a scrolling session to shed light on matters that barely make headlines, it’s one tiny move towards awareness.

Congratulations Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who are officially married at the time of writing this article.

SEE ALSO: 7 Weirdly Specific Details About Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Wedding Literally Nobody Asked For

In case you’re still mad about the clickbait, here’s a grainy pic of the couple. It’s all we’re getting for now anyway.

Cover image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Unseen Pics From Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor's Wedding Ceremony Surface Online!