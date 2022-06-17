Never-before-seen images of The Beatles have been revealed in a new photography book.
Photographs by Tommy Hanley, who had a close relationship with the Liverpool four-piece during the 1960s, have been published by his son Tony in With a Little Help from My Lens (My Time with the Beatles).
Tony has revisited the black and white photographs and published some in colour.
The selection of 280 on-and-off duty photographs includes some very famous shots, as well as many unseen pictures.
Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
Source Link Unseen images of the Beatles revealed in new book