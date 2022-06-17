Unseen images of the Beatles revealed in new book

Posted on June 17, 2022 0

Never-before-seen images of The Beatles have been revealed in a new photography book.

Photographs by Tommy Hanley, who had a close relationship with the Liverpool four-piece during the 1960s, have been published by his son Tony in With a Little Help from My Lens (My Time with the Beatles).

Tony has revisited the black and white photographs and published some in colour.

The selection of 280 on-and-off duty photographs includes some very famous shots, as well as many unseen pictures.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Unseen images of the Beatles revealed in new book