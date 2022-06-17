Unseen images of the Beatles revealed in new book

Never-before-seen images of The Beatles have been revealed in a new photography book.

Photographs by Tommy Hanley, who had a close relationship with the Liverpool four-piece during the 1960s, have been published by his son Tony in With a Little Help from My Lens (My Time with the Beatles).

Tony has revisited the black and white photographs and published some in colour.

The selection of 280 on-and-off duty photographs includes some very famous shots, as well as many unseen pictures.

