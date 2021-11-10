United Airlines to stop flying to 11 US cities

United Airlines will stop flying to 11 US cities as smaller areas across the country bear the brunt of airlines drawing down the size of their flight networks.

United worked to find routes during the pandemic that both make money and are sustainable. While the travel industry has regained a lot of its momentum since the height of the pandemic, a lot of air travel markets have remained in a slump.

Flights to 11 smaller cities from United’s hub airports in Chicago, Houston, and Denver, will end.

United will stop flying to Kalamazoo in Michigan from Chicago, but American and Delta Airlines will still fly to the city from Chicago and Detroit.

The airline will drop its College Station flights from Houston in Texas, but American Airlines will fly to the area from Dallas-Fort Worth.

United Airlines will no longer fly to Columbia, Missouri from its Chicago hub, but American will still fly the route.

United flights to Mosinee, Wisconsin from Chicago will end, but Delta will fly to the city from Minneapolis-St Paul and Detroit, and American will fly there from Chicago.

Evansville, Indiana will lose its United flights from Chicago, but American will still fly there from the windy city, as well as Dallas-Fort Worth, and Charlotte, North Carolina. Delta will also continue to fly to Evansville from Atlanta and Detroit and Allegiant Air fly from the city to Orlando and Destin in Florida.

Killeen–Fort Hood in Texas will no longer be served by United from its hub in Houston, but American will fly there from Dallas-Fort Worth.

United will stop flying to the Michigan capital of Lansing from Chicago, but American will continue to connect the city to Washington, DC and Chicago, and Delta will fly to the area from Detroit.

Monroe, Louisiana will lose its United Airlines flights from their Houston hub, but Delta Airlines will still serve the airport with flights from Atlanta, and American will fly to the city from Dallas-Fort Worth.

United is also dropping its flights to Pierre, South Dakota from Denver, leaving Denver Air Connection as the only operator in the area. In the same state, United will be leaving the airport in Watertown, where Denver Air Connection will also be the sole airline.

United is also ceasing their Denver flights to Twin Falls, Idaho, with Delta staying behind, flying to the area from Salt Lake City, Utah.

“Many different factors determine a successful route and our decisions include careful evaluation of our overall network, fleet, resources at our regional partners, and yields,” United Airlines told Insider. “With that in mind, we have determined that these particular routes are not sustainable for the long-term.”

Both of the South Dakota locations dropped by United meet the criteria to get federal subsidies to ensure that small communities retain access to air travel. The Department of Transportation chose Denver Air Connection for those cities.

Delta Airlines have removed the route from Salt Lake City to Durango, Colorado – only six months after it was reintroduced for the first time since 2008, The Durango Herald reported.

SkyWest Airlines, which operates flights on behalf of Delta and others, said in a statement that they “appreciate the support we have seen from the community; however, there is not enough sustainable demand to continue offering these flights”.

American Airlines ended its connection to Williamsport, Pennsylvania in September, WNEP16 reported. They also left New Haven, Connecticut, the Hartford Courant wrote.

