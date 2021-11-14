‘Unacceptable’: Southwest Airlines employee hospitalised after assault by female passenger in Dallas

A passenger boarding a Southwest Airlines flight in Dallas, Texas, assaulted an airline employee on Saturday, sending her to the hospital.

“Southwest Airlines maintains a zero-tolerance policy regarding any type of harassment or assault and fully support our employee as we cooperate with local authorities regarding this unacceptable incident,” the airline told CNN, which reported on the incident.

The employee, described as a female operations agent, was “verbally and physically” assaulted by a female passenger, and was taken to a Dallas-area hospital before later being released to rest and recover at home.

The assailant is now reportedly in police custody.

