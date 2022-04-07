The United Nations General Assembly voted to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council on Thursday – with 93 votes in favour, 24 votes against and 58 abstentions.

Before the vote, Ukraine urged members of the United Nations to kick Russia out of the leading human rights body. Ukraine’s UN ambassador said Russia had committed “horrific human rights violations and abuses that would be equated to war crimes and crimes against humanity.”

Sergiy Kyslytsa introduced the US-initiated resolution before the 193 members of the General Assembly. “Russia’s actions are beyond the pale,” he said. “Russia is not only committing human rights violations, it is shaking the underpinnings of international peace and security”.

Russia’s deputy ambassador Gennady Kuzmin urged members to vote “no” and called the resolution “an attempt by the United States to maintain its dominant position and take control”.

US ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield led calls for Russia to be removed from the 47-member human rights council in the wake of the atrocities in Bucha.

More to follow..

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link UN votes to suspend Russia from Human Rights Council