UN secretary-general doing everything he can to push for ‘full-scale ceasefire’ in Ukraine

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres says he is doing all he can to push for a “full-scale” ceasefire in Ukraine, as he met with Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv.

Mr Guterres did not, however, comment on what the UN would do if Russia continued to escalate its aggression as he gave a press conference alongside the president of Ukraine.

“We will not give up, as we keep pushing for a full-scale ceasefire, we will also keep striving for immediate practical steps to save lives and end human suffering,” he said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.