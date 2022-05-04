UN humanitarians help first evacuees from Mariupol steel works

UN humanitarian workers helped the first evacuees arriving from Mariupol’s Azovstal steel works which had been extensively shelled by Russian forces.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said that over 100 evacuees reached Zaporizhzhia on Tuesday (3 May), and other people from the plant went elsewhere to unconfirmed locations.

“The ICRC hasn’t forgotten the people who are still there, nor those in other areas affected by the hostilities or those in dire need of humanitarian relief, wherever they are,” ICRC President Peter Maurer said.

