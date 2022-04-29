UN chief Antonio Guterres ‘shocked’ as two Russian rockets hit Kyiv during visit

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres was left “shocked” as two Russian rockets struck Kyiv during his visit to the capital of Ukraine.

Mr Guterres met with Volodymyr Zelensky in the war-torn city on Thursday, before suggesting that he is pushing for a “full-scale ceasefire” during a press conference alongside the president.

“I was shocked to be informed that two rockets exploded in the city where I am,” the UN chief said.

“This is a dramatic war. We absolutely need to end the war and we absolutely need to have a solution for it.”

