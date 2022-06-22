‘Ultimate glamping’ experience at Glastonbury includes bar, spa and private bathroom

Glastonbury goers can glamp in ultimate luxury with the new “Tenthouse Suite” hotel that has launched at the legendary festival – if they have £24,000 to spare.

The huge five-bedroom camp can sleep up to 10 people and includes a private en-suite bathroom with a flushing toilet, which many festival goers would find a major step up from cramped portaloos.

Visitors to the hotel will be provided with towels and toiletries, and a concierge team is on hand to help guests with luggage at the site.

It also comes with a restaurant, bar, spa and pool for a truly luxurious, all-inclusive glamping experience.

The site is located 10 minutes away from gate D at Glastonbury Festival.

Outside of the Tenthouse Suite which is ready to welcome guests at the Glastonbury Festival (James Dadzitis / SWNS)

While the “Tenthouse Suite” is the poshest accommodation at the festival, it is far from the only one.

(James Dadzitis / SWNS)

Glasto by Pop-Up Hotel provides other accommodation options, including colourful one-bed gypsy caravans, which cost £3,999, and a converted railway carriage, which sleeps two people and costs £7,499.

(James Dadzitis / SWNS)

Bell tents are a more affordable option, starting from £2,499 and sleep up to four people on floor mattresses. The white tents are lit up by orange lanterns.

Guests can also choose to have a privately assigned toilet and shower instead of using shared facilities.

(James Dadzitis / SWNS)

Although many of the glamping options have already sold out, some are still available to book.

Other private accommodation available at the festival are “insulated glamping pods” put up by Cube Modular, a company that designs and manufactures modular portable buildings for events.

The company tweeted on Wednesday: “We’ve been popping up over 150 of these lockable, insulated glamping pods over the past week. Party hard, sleep well.”

Glastonbury Festival kicks off today and ends on Sunday 26 June, and will feature headline acts including Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar, Foals, Megan Thee Stallion and more.

Additional reporting by SWNS

Source Link ‘Ultimate glamping’ experience at Glastonbury includes bar, spa and private bathroom