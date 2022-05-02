Ulta Beauty apologises for ‘tone deaf’ Kate Spade fragrance promotional email

A beauty company apologised after an email was sent to customers promoting Kade Spade New York fragrances, that unwittingly referenced the late designer’s death by suicide.

“Come hang with Kate Spade,” the company, Ulta Beauty, wrote in the email that was sent out to shocked customers on Sunday night, who quickly slammed it as “insensitive” and “tone deaf.”

Ms Spade, 55, was found dead at her New York apartment in June 2018, with a coroner ruling her death as a suicide by hanging.

